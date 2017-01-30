facebook icon twitter icon
January transfer window: Helder Costa joins Wolves in £13m deal

Wolves have smashed their transfer record to buy Helder Costa for £13million.

Helder Costa has signed in a permanent deal

The winger has penned a four-and-a-half year contract and becomes one of the highest paid players in Wolves' history in the process.

The previous record was set just last summer when Ivan Cavaleiro joined for £7m.

Costa has starred for Wolves since joining from Benfica on loan for the season, netting nine goals and providing a host of assists including two in Saturday's famous 2-1 win at Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The deal takes Fosun's spending since buying the club, on transfer fees alone, to £27m.

Wolves have moved to secure the Portuguese player on a permanent basis with the Premier League vultures circling.

Everton and West Ham are thought to have shown an interest but no other club could buy Costa during the current January transfer window, as part of the season-long loan agreement with Benfica.

That wasn't going to be the case in the summer, though. But Wolves will now either be able to keep Costa as they plot a course for promotion, or sell him for a sizeable profit.

