FA Cup: Wolves to face Chelsea in fifth round

Wolves have been drawn to play Premier League leaders Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Wolves, who beat Liverpool in the fourth round of the competition have been awarded with a home draw against Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who currently top the Premier League table.

The game will take place on the weekend of the 18th/19th February.

Wolves last beat Chelsea in 2011, when they won 1-0 at Molineux courtesy of a Jose Bosingwa own goal. Following that Wolves have failed to top the Blues, most recently losing 6-0 in the then Capital One Cup.

Chelsea have won the FA Cup seven times in their history, three more times than Paul Lambert's men, who last won the famous trophy in 1960.