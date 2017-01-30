FA Cup: Ludlow ace Harry Burgoyne on Wolves' 'outstanding' Anfield glory

Young south Shropshire goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne admitted four minutes of injury time at the end of Wolves’ 2-1 win at Liverpool were the longest of his life.

The 20-year-old glove-man was on loan at Telford United a year ago. But on Saturday he played a key role in a Wolves team that stunned Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Burgoyne made a crucial save with the score at 2-1, a minute after Divock Origi had pulled a goal back for Liverpool on 86 minutes.

“The four minutes of added time was probably the longest four minutes of my life,” he said.

“We’d gone 85 minutes without conceding a goal at Anfield, so to go another five plus added time – I was confident.

“The lads in front of me were absolutely brilliant – the game-plan was to force the ball out wide and stop any gaps in the middle of the pitch and that’s exactly what all the lads did, they were tremendous.”

Academy graduate Burgoyne was making just his third appearance for Wolves. But he relished the big occasion.

“I was nervous on my debut a couple of months ago and this was a bit different – it was about taking it all in,” he added.

“When they sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at the start of the game it’s just unbelievable.

“Then to go and win – words just can’t describe it.

“It’s outstanding, that’s the only word you can use to describe it.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing – well, hopefully its not, hopefully we go on to do it many more times.

“To soak up that atmosphere and beat Liverpool in their own back yard was just an unbelievable feeling.”