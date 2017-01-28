Wolves transfer news: Paul Lambert eager to seal double deal for Helder Costa and Ben Marshall

Wolves hope to buy both Helder Costa and Ben Marshall before Tuesday’s transfer deadline – but Joao Teixeira is set to become the latest to leave the club.

Boss Paul Lambert confirmed Wolves are in talks to buy Costa and could land him in the next 72 hours.

The head coach wouldn’t be drawn on the possible huge finances of the deal, with reports suggesting Costa’s fee would be £13million.

Wages are believed to be an issue, but if Wolves get the deal over the line they will smash their transfer record of £7m for Ivan Cavaleiro last summer.

Lambert said of Costa: “I think the club are trying. If we can do something and it’s feasible, yes.

“It’s still early. But if you ask me as a footballer, Helder Costa is a huge talent, he’s got incredible quick feet and nine goals from wide areas is incredible. I don’t know the sums or what the figure is. It’s been brought to my attention on Thursday night.

“Some can hit the ground running and some take time, but he’s come in and been a major player.”

A move for Marshall has been ongoing for the past month but the two clubs remain at deadlock over the fee, with Rovers pushing to up to £2m and Wolves unwilling to go anywhere near that for a player who is available for free in the summer.

Meanwhile Teixeira, who like Costa has been on loan from Benfica, is on the verge of having his loan agreement cancelled. He is poised to join Nottingham Forest – who like Wolves have close ties with Benfica – until the end of the season. Lambert said: “He needs to go out and play games. I’m never one to curtail anyone’s career or stop them from playing. It’s the emergence of Bright (Enobakhare) and (Joe) Mason coming back as well.

“They’ve been performing and you can’t fit all three into the same team.”