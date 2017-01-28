Wolves set to buy Helder Costa in club record deal

Wolves will complete a huge deal to buy Helder Costa and smash their transfer record in the process, it can be revealed.

It's believed the transfer is all-but done - Wolves have landed their man and the deal could be announced on Monday, writes Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers.

The fee is thought to be £13million - almost double the club record set when Ivan Cavaleiro joined for £7m last summer.

Sources suggest the 23-year-old will become one of the highest paid players in Wolves' history in the process.

The big-money deal is a huge statement from intent from Wolves and owners Fosun. The deal will take Fosun's spending since buying the club, on transfer fees alone, to £27m.

Costa has adapted quickly to Championship football and sees Wolves as the ideal club with which to further his career in English football.

The winger has scored nine times since joining on loan from Benfica and starred again on Saturday when he set up both goals in Wolves' stunning 2-1 FA Cup win against Liverpool at Anfield.

Wolves have moved to secure the Portuguese player on a permanent basis with the Premier League vultures circling.

Everton and West Ham are thought to have shown an interest but no other club could buy Costa during the current January transfer window, as part of the season-long loan agreement with Benfica.

That's not the case in the summer, though. But Wolves will now either be able to keep Costa as they plot a course for promotion, or sell him for a sizeable profit.

Paul Lambert confirmed on Friday that Wolves were in talks to buy Costa - and that he'd love to keep him on a permanent basis.

Wolves also hope to finalise a deal for Blackburn's Ben Marshall before the window closes on Tuesday night but will wait to sign him on a free transfer this summer if necessary.