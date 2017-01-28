Paul Lambert after Wolves stun Liverpool: "That's why we play the game"

Paul Lambert hailed his 'unbelievable' players and supporters after a magnificent 2-1 FA Cup giantkilling at Liverpool.

Goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann stunned the Reds - and Wolves held on despite Divock Origi's late strike.

Lambert has overseen successive FA Cup victories away at Premier League opposition and the scenes with 8,300 celebrating fans at full time were among the most remarkable witnessed in recent years.

Trying to sum it all up, Lambert said: "Football's not all about the money or the glitz and glamour...it's days like this. "You can't buy this.

"They very rarely come round but when they do you enjoy it.

"That's what you play the game for, for moments like it."

Lambert remains unbeaten at Anfield during his career. But he said this was the best win of all.

"I've never been beaten here as a player or a manager, and that was the sweetest one of them all," he added.

"I came with teams in the Premier League and with a Celtic team that made a European final...but that's the sweetest one because of where they are in the divisions, how much resources are on show, the stature of the clubs and everything that was going against us before the game.

"But we met it head on and I thought we deserved to go through."

Wolves broke the deadlock after just 53 seconds through Stearman's header.

"The goal gave us something to hang onto but on the counter with Dicko, Costa and Weimann we had pace and speed," Lambert said.

"Everyone knows Liverpool want to press and smother the ball high up the pitch.

"I thought the way to beat the press was to go over the top, and I don't mean kick and rush.

"The gameplan was great, we stopped them playing from the back, narrowed up in the middle and made them go wide, it worked fantastic.

"We had genuine speed up there. The support was unbelievable and for them it might be one of their greatest days, coming up here and winning.

"The players are unbelievable. We might not win every game but it's exciting. You see with the support, everyone's connected.

"The way we're playing - it's fantastic to watch."

Young goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne got the nod over Andy Lonergan in goal but had little to do, with his first save coming after 60 minutes.

"Burgoyne only had one to save from the line with his foot," Lambert said.

"He's only 20. The bigger picture for this club is huge.

"And if I never move players on it stops these players coming through, Bright, Conor, Morgan and the rest."

Man of the moment Helder Costa set up both goals and Lambert reserved particular praise for the second goal.

"Costa is playing ever so well. The counter attack for the second goal...you probably won't see a better one, and the finish was fantastic.

"Every time Helder gets it something can happen."