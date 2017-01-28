Wolves produced a stunning FA Cup upset as goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann gave them a 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield.

Stearman netted after just 53 seconds at a dumbfounded Anfield.

Helder Costa set up that one - and he created the second just before half time as a brisk break ended with full debutant Weimann rounding keeper Loris Karius for a tap-in.

An army of 8,300 travelling fans lapped it up - and despite plenty of pressure from Liverpool in the second half Wolves dealt with it comfortably and Divock Origi's 86th minute goal proved a mere consolation.

Analysis

This will rank as one of the greatest FA Cup victories in Wolves' history.

Magnificent. Wonderful. Famous.

Wolves have won the trophy four times and produced dozens of against-the-odds wins in this famous old competition over the years, writes Tim Spiers.

But to go to Anfield and take on the fourth best team in the country, as a second-tier side, with a 20-year-old in goal and having made seven changes from their last league game....it really is right up there.

To a man Wolves were heroic. They defended like hungry lions, they attacked like frisky gazelles. Harry Burgoyne had nothing but a few regulation saves to make. They saw out the closing minutes with ease. What a performance.

Helder Costa played as well as he has all season (and Wolves regular will know just how high a standard that is). He dribbled like a Portuguese Maradona, he make Liverpool's defenders look like Sunday League players, he set up two goals and engineered this most memorable of wins.

But to single out anyone would be unfair. The entire back four were almost faultless, the midfield stuck to the game plan to a tee, the attackers defended like defenders...and broke with gusto and no little intelligence.

Lambert has engineered two stupendous away wins over Premier League opposition. He deserves all the credit that's coming to him.

Klopp suggested before the game he would select a strong XI but there were few stellar names in his XI, with Firmino, Divock Origi and Georgino Wijnaldum joined by a number of youngsters.

Lambert also rang the changes, as he did at Stoke in the third round.

In came Weimann for his full debut, Lee Evans, George Saville and Kortney Hause, while Harry Burgoyne got the nod ahead of Andy Lonergan.

The 20-year-old will have been nervous before kick off...but in the first he had next to nothing to do as Wolves took charge of the game.

They went in front after just 53 seconds through Stearman's header and almost doubled it on 10 minutes after astonishing run from Costa, reminiscent of George Ndah's wondergoal at Preston in 2003.

Liverpool, as expected, began to pile on the pressure, enjoying 79 per cent of possession in the first half.

But aside from a few last-ditch tackles and interceptions - and that man Stearman produced plenty - Wolves were fairly comfortable.

They carried a constant threat on the counter attack with Costa looking worth every penny of the reported £13million Wolves may have to pay if they want his services on a permanent basis.

Liverpool, though, looked fragile at the back and the pensive home fans only added to the nervous atmosphere.

It was still a case of getting to half time a goal up...but Wolves went one better than that, doubling their lead with Costa inevitably involved again, keeping his cool to play in Weimann who also showed composure to round the keeper.

Klopp's response was to introduce Coutinho at half time and he sparked an improvement from the Reds.

With the home fans upping the noise level, Wolves came under heavy pressure at the start of the half and defended deeper and deeper.

Burgoyne's first save of the game came on the hour mark.

That was regulation enough, but seconds later Wolves' first lapse of concentration saw Moreno get in behind Coady, but Burgoyne did enough to put the left-back off.

The rest of the half was relatively comfortable. Burgoyne saved a few regulation shots, there were blocks and interceptions all over the place as an organised team stood its ground.

Then with four minutes to go the resistance was finally broken via Origi.

The final four, plus four added on, were incredibly tense. Bodvarsson almost broke the tension in the best way possible with a herculean run all on his own in the Liverpool half, but his shot was blocked on the line.

Key moments

1 - GOAL - An absolutely stunning start. Helder Costa floats a right-wing free kick to the back stick where Richard Stearman heads past Loris Karius in front of the Kop.

10 - An astonishing run from Costa who picks up the ball in his own half and sprints fully 70 yards, taking on two plays before bundling the ball just wide.

41 - GOAL - Costa again on the counter after taking Doherty's pass - he spots the run of Andreas Weimann who is unmarked on the left and the Austrian rounds Karius before tapping home.

86 - GOAL - It's pinball in the box before Origi slams home from close range.

Teams

Liverpool: Karius; Randall (Coutinho, 45), Gomez, Klavan, Moreno; Ejaria (Can, 74), Lucas (c), Wijnaldum; Firmino (Sturridge, 65), Origi, Woodburn. Subs: Mignolet, Wilson, Stewart, Milner.

Goals: Origi (86)

Wolves: Burgoyne; Coady, Stearman, Hause, Doherty; Evans, Saville; Costa (Ronan, 67), Edwards (c), Weimann (Mason, 76); Dicko (Bodvarsson, 71). Subs: Lonergan, Batth, Gibbs-White, Enobakhare.

Goals: Stearman (1), Weimann (41)

Referee: Craig Pawson