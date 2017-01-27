Liverpool vs Wolves: Paul Lambert calls on team to thrive

Paul Lambert wants Wolves to thrive on the big occasion as he bids to cause a big FA Cup upset at Liverpool.

Lambert takes his team to Merseyside looking to guide Wolves into the fifth round for the first time since 2008 and only the third time since they went all the way to the semi-finals in 1998.

Wolves will face a beleaguered Liverpool team who, after going unbeaten at Anfield for 12 months, have lost successive home matches as their season threatens to unravel.

Jurgen Klopp’s team lost 3-2 to Swansea last Saturday and were dumped out of the EFL Cup semi-finals by Southampton on Wednesday night.

Lambert called for his players to enjoy the big occasion – and have no regrets.

When asked what the message would be for his players, the Wolves boss told the Express & Star: “Go and enjoy it, but the only way you’ll enjoy it is if you give a really good account of yourselves.

“Don’t let it pass you by. These games, unless you’re in that Premier League, don’t come around too often.

“So you go and enjoy it, you thrive on it, you embrace it and you don’t have any regrets, no matter what age you are.”

An army of 8,300 Wolves fans will descend on Merseyside for the 12.30pm kick-off, despite the fact the game is being televised on BT Sport. Lambert struggled to recall a team of his taking that many away fans to a game.

It will be Wolves’ biggest away following since they took 8,800 to MK Dons in 2014.

“It’ll be a hell of a racket,” Lambert added. “And if those supporters are as they have been, it’ll definitely help us.

“We’ll need them – there’s no two ways about it. I think they’ll love going there and it’ll be a good occasion.”

Meanwhile, Klopp insisted his team would suffer no hangover from their successive home defeats.

“No, absolutely not,” he said.

“Absolutely not. If we would doubt the way we are after these little, little problems we’ve had now, it would really be a strange thing.”