Wolves boss Paul Lambert: We've got nothing to lose against Liverpool

Wolves have got 'nothing to lose' at Liverpool on Saturday, boss Paul Lambert believes.

Lambert takes his Wolves team to Anfield hoping to cause a big cup upset, with many bookies offering odds of 12/1 for an away win.

Liverpool have lost successive games at home, with last night's 1-0 EFL Cup semi final defeat to Southampton following a shock 3-2 Premier League defeat against Swansea.

The head coach may ring the changes, as he did at Stoke in the last round, and hinted a few of Wolves' youngsters may be involved.

But whoever plays, Lambert said: "We've got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

"We go up against a great team and a great club, with the history and everything attached to it. But in one given game, you can win.

"Whatever XI I put on the pitch...we’ll be ready.

"We’ll be competitive and we’ll be trying to win. It doesn’t matter to me who plays for them, I expect us to go up there and give a good account of ourselves.

"The way Jurgen Klopp's got them going, I know they’ve mixed and matched in the cup and they’re 10 points behind Chelsea...they’re still top players.

"He’s got the place bouncing. It’s vibrant, all the usual stuff that Jurgen does.

"It’s a game I can’t wait for. Whoever plays for me...we’ve got Liverpool, Barnsley and Burton and the league is always your biggest thing because we’re trying to get out of the league.

"But the cup is a brilliant thing to go and play in. We’ve got almost 9,000 people coming up. We’ll be competitive."

Wolves have signed one first-team player – Derby winger Andreas Weimann on loan – so far in January, while Ola John, Prince Oniangue and Jed Wallace have left on temporary deals.

Lambert said more business may be done between now and next Tuesday's deadline.

Speaking before it was yesterday confirmed by the Express & Star that talks are ongoing between Wolves and Benfica over the possible permanent transfer of Helder Costa, Lambert said: "Hopefully we’ll do one or two little things," he said.

"Maybe one might go out and one will come in, maybe. We’ll see next week.

"If that happens, okay, but if not then it’s not meant to be.

"January is a terrible window as you’re trying to get people’s better players.

"We’ve done okay getting a few out and reducing the squad, which helps the finances as well.

"The summer’s the big one. That’s when you try and get all your ducks in a row and get the squad better balanced.

"This window has been important to get one or two lads out to play."