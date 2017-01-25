Fitness verdict on Andy Lonergan and Mike Williamson for Liverpool FA Cup tie

Wolves boss Paul Lambert must choose between Andy Lonergan and Harry Burgoyne for Saturday’s big FA Cup clash against Liverpool – but Mike Williamson won’t feature.

Lonergan is back in training after missing the past few weeks with a knee injury.

He faces a straight fight with 20-year-old Burgoyne to get the nod between the sticks at Anfield after Carl Ikeme’s appeal against his red card at Norwich was rejected.

The FA have reduced Ikeme's ban from three games to two after agreeing his punishment was excessive – but they rejected a claim of wrongful dismissal.

Ikeme will also miss Tuesday's Championship trip to face Barnsley.

Centre-back Williamson has also been ruled out of the Anfield cup tie.

He is sidelined with a groin injury but should be back in contention for next weekend's away game at Burton Albion.

Paul Lambert told the Express & Star: "Harry’s available and Andy’s training. If it’s going to be Harry I don’t have a problem.

"He’s never let me down before. Mentally he can handle the game, even with 50-odd thousand there I think he can handle it.

"That’s the same for any of the young kids.

"Andy wasn’t available on Saturday but he’s been back training with us. He’s doing alright, he hasn’t played (for a while). It’s more likely that he’ll be (available).

"Mike had a slight groin thing but it’s not bad, just enough to keep him out for a couple more games depending on how he does this week and next week.

"Maybe not for this Saturday, it’ll be a bit early.

"It’s nothing to do with his old injury. You’re going to get little things like that when you’ve been out for a long time."