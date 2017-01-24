Nouha Dicko pens new Wolves contract

Nouha Dicko has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract, Wolves have announced.

The 24-year-old Mali international's new deal potentially ties him to Molineux until 2020.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert said he was 'delighted' to secure the striker's future.

"It’s great for us that Nouha has signed a new deal," the head coach said.

"He is a major threat to opposition defenders with his pace and now I think he just needs to get a goal under his belt.

"He has been great since I have been here having come back from a long term injury.

"Players like Nouha are really difficult to find, with such genuine speed.

"And he is still only a young guy, he has got his whole career in front of him.

"I’m delighted that his future is secured."

Dicko returned to action from a cruciate knee ligament injury in October after missing more than a year of first-team football.

He has yet to find the net since his comeback but Lambert has lavished praise on Dicko for his performances up front.

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: "He has come through a difficult time here with the long-term injury but it has been great to see him return and get back in the team.

"I have had a lot of long conversations with Nouha – he is really settled here, he sees this as his club, and he enjoys the relationship he has with the supporters.

"We are now looking forward to seeing him continue to be a key part of what we are trying to do at Wolves over the coming years."