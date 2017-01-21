Paul Lambert lays no blame despite controversial Wolves defeat to Norwich

Wolves boss Paul Lambert refused to blame referee David Coote - or his players - after Norwich City came out 3-1 victors at Carrow Road.

Carl Ikeme gave away a 75th minute penalty - for which the Wolves players were convinced Wes Hoolahan dived - and the keeper was sent off for pushing the Irish midfielder in anger.

Robbie Brady scored the resulting spot kick - beating Matt Doherty who went in goal as Wolves had used all three subs - to put Norwich 2-1 ahead and they sealed victory with Jonny Howson's deflected injury time strike.

Earlier, Wolves made a slow start at Carrow Road and were deservedly 1-0 down at half time through Steve Naismith's volley.

Helder Costa's 57th minute levelled things up but Wolves slipped to their first defeat of 2017.

Lambert said he hadn't seen a replay of the penalty/red card.

He added: "The first 20 minutes we were slow and didn't do what we normally do.

"After the break we got better, got the penalty and looked more like ourselves.

"At 1-1 that game could have gone anywhere. We've been unfortunate we've lost our goalkeeper and the penalty.

"After the penalty it's difficult, you lose your goalkeeper...I've got to see it again on replay.

"But effort-wise, with 10 men, I can't fault them.

"I've not see it, I need to have a look at it and see what's happened."

Wolves continued to attack with 10 men but couldn't force an eqauliser.

Lambert said he didn't know any other way to play. And was pleased with debutant Andreas Weimnann's second half cameo after he was introduced at the break.

"I thought he did well when he came on," Lambert said. "He'd not played for a long time so it's a matter of getting him up to speed.

"Everyone that knows me...I'm not going to sit there and wait. We had a big crowd coming and I thought the stadium was edgy, you could feel it.

"I'd rather have a go than not. We still looked threatening with 10 men.

"I've no complaints. When we came back into it we looked ourselves.

"It's the first time in however many number of weeks we've started slow.

"It just happens - sometimes you get games like that.

"But we're up against a good team, I said that yesterday, they've just been relegated from the Premier League and have most of that team left.

"We're a young team aspiring to get out the league. We got beat, but we'll go again.

"There are some good points today, some bad points.

"You're beaten and disappointed but I can't fault the effort."