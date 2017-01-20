Jordan Graham back in Wolves training soon - plus updates on injured trio

Injury victim Jordan Graham will be back training outside 'very soon', despite a minor setback, the club's medical chief has revealed.

Graham has now been out of action for more than a year with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

He went back under the knife last summer for a clean-up operation and has suffered a couple of minor niggling issues recently, not related to his knee.

Medical boss Phil Hayward said: "Jordan is continuing to progress with his rehabilitation.

"He is getting towards a year since his surgery and that was the initial suggested timeframe.

"He has had a couple of minor setbacks recently which are not entirely unexpected when you are in the latter stages of rehab from such a serious and long term injury.

"We need to build him up over the next few weeks and while we won’t be putting any precise timescales on it, all being well we will see him outside training again very soon."

Polish forward Michal Zyro has joined Graham in his long-term rehabilitation from the same injury.

Zyro suffered the injury in a horror tackle by MK Dons defender Antony Kay last April.

His recovery is progressing well, Hayward said.

"Michal is now nine months post-operation,” Hayward added.

"He is progressing as planned from what was a very complicated procedure.

"He has some routine scans and appointments coming up with the consultant in the next few weeks which are important appointments and will dictate whether he can move towards the final stages of rehab and look to reintegrate to training around the 11 month mark."

Graham and Zyro, plus Nouha Dicko, have all suffered injuries involving more than one structure, Hayward explained, hence their absence of a year or longer.

"It’s a long journey for the players and a real test of their character - luckily for us and for them, all have demonstrated their fortitude and excellent mental strength in attacking the rehab process head on," he said.

"They are a massive credit to themselves and a real inspiration for all of the lads.

"Unfortunately for us, all three of the players who have sustained ACL injuries here in the past two seasons have suffered injuries involving more than one structure.

“Without going into specific details, an ACL injury alone generally takes around six to nine months to completely heal, but when other ligaments are also repaired, the timescales shift beyond the year mark."

Portuguese defender Silvio is still expected to be out until March at the earliest with a broken foot.

And young striker Niall Ennis is also continuing his comeback from the fractured fibula that saw him miss out on a first-team debut under Paul Lambert.

Hayward added: "Niall is now coming towards the middle phase of his rehabilitation and will progress from running on our Alter-G treadmill to getting back outdoors in the coming weeks.”