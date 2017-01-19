Wolves' Jed Wallace joins Millwall on loan

Wolves winger Jed Wallace has moved to Millwall on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old hasn't featured since the 0-0 draw at Preston in November - Paul Lambert's first match in charge - and rejoins the club he enjoyed a successful loan spell at in 2015/16.

Wallace has made 23 appearances in Wolves colours since moving from Portsmouth in May 2015.

He said it was a 'no brainer' to return to the New Dean.

"There's been a lot of messing around with trying to get it done and getting it over the line - whether it was going to be a loan or a different scenario," Wallace told Millwall's official website.

"My goal is to come here and do something similar to what I did last year, stay until the end of the season and try to finish the job.

"You can't take where you feel settled for advantage. I have a good relationship here with the boys and the manager and there's a good rapport with the supporters - it feels like a bit of unfinished business.

"I know I can hit the ground running here - it seemed like a bit of a no brainer."

Injuries restricted Wallace's appearances last season and although he started the current campaign in favour under Walter Zenga, playing 11 times under the Italian, he has since fallen down the pecking order behind Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa and, of late, Connor Ronan and Joe Mason.

Millwall boss Neil Harris said: "I'm delighted.

"Jed came in for a period last season and gave us a real lift. He gave some real strong performances, too.

"We've been in a really good place on the pitch in the last few weeks. We need that competition for places and to have players that can be called upon when needed.

"Jed knows us and enjoyed his time here. Last year, he was a short-term gain, but this year, we're looking to the future - he's a young man. Jed's focus is to come in and help us make sure we're in the top six come the end of the season."

Wallace is the third loan departure from Molineux in the past week, following Ola John and Prince Oniangue who have moved to Deportivo and Bastia respectively.

Millwall are currently eighth in League One.