January transfer window: Wolves confirm signing of Andreas Weimann on loan from Derby County

Wolves have confirmed the signing Derby County forward Andreas Weimann on loan.

The former Villa man has fallen down the pecking order at Derby after the Rams signed David Nugent from Middlesbrough.

He can play anywhere along the forward line and would offer competition to Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa in the wake of Ola John's exit and Jed Wallace's expected imminent departure.

The 25-year-old will move on a five-month loan deal to the end of the season.

Under new rules this season seventh-placed Derby wouldn't be able to recall Weimann, who has made 12 appearances in 2016/17.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @andiweimann has joined Wolves on loan from @dcfcofficial until the end of the season. #WelcomeAndi pic.twitter.com/T9OaT7ppqd — Wolves (@OfficialWolves) January 19, 2017

The 13-times-capped Austrian international played under Wolves boss Paul Lambert at Villa.

He cost Derby £5million when he moved from Villa Park in 2015 and has netted four times in 41 appearances for the Rams.

Weimann came through the ranks at Villa after joining from Rapid Vienna as a 16-year-old. He scored 17 times in 113 Premier League appearances for Villa, with his most prolific season coming under Lambert in 2012/13 when he netted 12 in 38 games in all competitions.

Weimann becomes Wolves' second signing of the transfer window after Haiti international striker Duckens Nazon joined on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Ola John has moved on to Deportivo La Coruna and Prince Oniangue has joined Bastia on loan.

Joao Teixeira and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, as well as Wallace, are expected to leave this month.