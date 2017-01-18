Paul Lambert: Smart Joe Mason is big asset for Wolves

Paul Lambert is delighted Joe Mason has broken his goalscoring drought – and dubbed him a ‘really intelligent’ footballer.

Mason netted his first goal since August 20 when scored the only goal of the game in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old had gone 12 appearances without a goal – albeit many off the bench – and has missed from three yards against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this moment, dubbed a ‘horror moment’ by Mason.

Lambert praised the forward’s contribution to the derby victory.

And he believes Mason can make a big impact in the number 10 role.

“I thought he started the game really well, for 30 minutes he was excellent,” Lambert told the Express & Star.

“Then he came off it a little bit and he came back on it for the second half.

“He’s not played many games so you expect that to happen.

“He’s a really intelligent footballer, a really good player and an excellent finisher.

“You watch him in training and he’s got a great knack of hitting the net.

“The Sheffield Wednesday one... he was unlucky later in the game when he hit the post.

“He always seems to get chances, Joe Mason, because of his movement and his intelligence.

“I think people find it hard to pick him up.

“It was a really good finish, he’s got to keep his head down on it. But his general game was excellent.

He’s a quiet lad but you can tell he’s a really intelligent player, which you need to play that 10 role. Him and Bright (Enobakhare) are really clever.

“I certainly don’t worry about Joe Mason’s finishing in a one-v-one situation.

“I’m delighted for him that he scored.

“He can play a number of positions, I played him in the 10 on Saturday and I started him in the left at Stoke. He can play anywhere across that front area.

“You’ve got to be cute enough to find the holes behind midfield.”

Lambert took the difficult decision to leave Jon Dadi Bodvarsson out the side on Saturday.

He is pleased to have increased options up front – and has again backed Nouha Dicko to start finding the net soon.

“We need the options,” he added.

“I still think the squad is unbalanced in certain areas. Slowly but surely we’re trying to move some things around.

“But attacking wise we do look really good.

“The goals will come for Nouha. But I look at his game and there’s more to him than just goals.

“He’s an absolute threat with his speed. And you ask any player, they don’t want to play against speed.

“It’s the most potent thing you can have.

“I’m delighted with his general game and the goals will come.”