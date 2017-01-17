Danny Batth: Wolves are up for the fight under Paul Lambert

Skipper Danny Batth believes Paul Lambert’s high standards are bringing a renewed confidence to Wolves.

Wolves have beaten Stoke City and Villa in their past two matches and there’s a tangible feel-good factor at Molineux under the Scottish head coach.

Batth, who helped lead his team to their first Molineux clean sheet for five months in the 1-0 win over Villa, says a tight team spirit is behind Wolves’ recent improved form. “I think the team spirit is coming to the fore now,” he said. “We have always felt confident about the characters and personalities in the dressing room.

“But we are maybe seeing a few players coming out of their shells a little bit more.

“That is credit to the gaffer, and Stu (Taylor) and Rob (Edwards) who have been giving us that confidence on the training ground.

“I think you could see from the reactions at the end of the game that we realised what a big win it was.

“We felt hard done by that we hadn’t come away with three points from Villa Park and I am sure the fans enjoyed themselves on Saturday night.

“It was one of the best atmospheres I have experienced as a player – the stadium was rocking, everything went to plan and I really enjoyed it.

“When results don’t go your way and you are not quite getting over the line in games then it can be a real kick in the teeth. But then you get performances like the Villa one which was a great victory and one where I think we could have got more goals.”

Wolves head to Carrow Road this weekend looking to build on a run of one defeat in six, compared to the Canaries who have lost nine of 12. “The gaffer has installed a lot of good basics in us and in the dressing room,” Batth added. “The standards are high in training, the work-rate is high in training and you can see that in the games from the minute go now.”

Meanwhile, Wolves have sold out their 1,640 allocation for the club’s first ever competitive game at Burton Albion on February 4.

Around 500 of 1,537 tickets remain for Saturday’s trip to Norwich City.