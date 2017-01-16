Tony Daley on touching Graham Taylor tribute ahead of Wolves' derby game against Aston Villa

Tony Daley admitted he had a tear in his eye as Wolves and Villa paid tributes to Graham Taylor at Molineux.

Supporters from both clubs joined for an emotional minute’s applause before kick off – and again in the 72nd minute, in recognition of Taylor’s age when he died last Thursday.

Daley played under Taylor for three teams – Wolves, Villa and Watford – as well as England.

Now Wolves’ head of sport science and conditioning, Daley joined first-team coach Rob Edwards and ex-Villa man Mark Delaney, who both also played for Taylor, as well as FA technical director Dan Ashworth as wreaths were laid on the pitch. And Daley said: “It was emotional – it brought a tear to my eye and the way both sets of fans reacted was outstanding.

“I was thinking of the memories but most importantly (Graham’s widow) Rita and his family. She is a wonderful woman and I send my deepest condolences to her.

“It just set the game off really and I thought it was a wonderful tribute and send-off.

“I could hear the Villa fans and the Wolves fans singing his name.

“I had a great affinity with him and he did wonders for my career, helping me at a personal and working level.

“Even after I finished playing football, I took a lot of advice from him and he was always there for me so it was a great shock to me when I heard of his sudden death.

“Seventy-two years of age is no age. I remember his first pre-season – he was a very fit man and he would be at the front of the running. I’ll never forget that, it was unheard of before. He was very much a disciplinarian but he was a very fair man.

“He was straight to the point and honest and you couldn’t ask any more from him. Any player who has played under him, whether they were in the team or not, wouldn’t have a bad word to say about him.”

A keenly-contested derby ended 1-0 to Wolves thanks to Joe Mason’s early goal.

Daley said Taylor would have enjoyed the contest – and the hard work that Wolves’ players put in.

“He wanted teams to work hard and I look at it on a personal level – he encouraged me to run at players and I loved taking people,” he added.

“But when that didn’t happen, what else do you do for the team?

“It’s hard work. If you look at the likes of Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro who have come in, their workrate is outstanding.

“Everyone knows what a great player Costa is on the ball – taking people on and running at them – but his work ethic is unbelievable.

“I don’t know if he has learned that here but he is doing it for us, 100 per cent.”

Discussions are, meanwhile, ongoing at Villa as to the best way to commemorate Taylor at this Saturday’s home game with Preston.

Taylor achieved legendary status at the club for his work rebuilding following relegation in 1987, during the first of two spells in charge.