Another summer signing nears exit in Wolves u-turn on transfers

Prince Oniangue looks set to the second recent signing to depart Molineux as boss Paul Lambert performs a u-turn on Wolves' summer spending.

The £2million midfielder has been told he can leave the club on loan, it is understood.

Oniangue joined from French side Reims in August but hasn't featured since the 1-0 defeat at Brighton on October 18.

A chunk of that three-month absence was spent on the treatment table but Lambert, having now assessed his squad and seen Oniangue in action, has decided the 28-year-old doesn't feature in his immediate plans.

A number of clubs in France are believed to be interested in taking Oniangue on loan and it's expected he will finalise a temporary move in the coming days.

Oniangue signed a four-year contract when he became the fifth signing made by Wolves in just over two weeks last August.

He has made 11 appearances, nine of them starts, and scored goals against Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic.

The Congo international midfielder made his injury comeback for the under-23s last month, playing 90 minutes in a 4-0 defeat to West Ham – a game watched by Lambert.

But the boss has since decided that Oniangue is too far down the pecking order to warrant being kept at Molineux for the rest of this season.

Jack Price, David Edwards, George Saville, Lee Evans and Conor Coady are other options for Lambert in central midfield, while Romain Saiss will return in the coming weeks from the African Cup of Nations.

Oniangue could be one of a host of players who joined last summer to be moved on just a few months later.

Winger Ola John, who joined from Benfica on loan for the season, has gone to Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna as part of a rare 'sub-loan' agreement in which he is technically being loaned by Wolves.

The 24-year-old played just 27 minutes of Championship football in a Wolves shirt.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is expected to have his loan contract cancelled early, if a deal can be reached with parent club Manchester United.

The same situation applies to midfielder Joao Teixeira, who is on loan from Benfica for the season.

And Wolves will look to move on Dutch misfit Paul Gladon, who has only played three times.