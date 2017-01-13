Paul Lambert's selection headache for Wolves' derby against Aston Villa

Paul Lambert admits he's got a selection headache for tomorrow's big derby against Villa, as he suggested that Wolves are no closer to signing any new players.

Last Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Stoke with a much-changed team saw a number of players stake a claim for a regular first-team spot.

Mike Williamson, Kortney Hause, Dominic Iorfa, Lee Evans and George Saville all impressed.

And Lambert has a big decision to make in defence in particular, with Williamson, Hause, Iorfa, Danny Batth, Richard Stearman and Conor Coady all vying for a place alongside Matt Doherty.

"Seven doesn’t go into four!"Lambert joked. "But we’ve got so many games coming up that we need everybody. Not just 14 or 15 guys, we need everyone when they’re called upon.

"I’d rather have the problem that not.

"But the beauty for me is, everybody has to play to their potential and nobody can drop off.

"Everyone laid a marker (at Stoke) and showed what they can do. But it can’t just be one game, it’s got to be consistent all the time.

"They’ve got to do it over a season or a cup run, not just one or two games. Do it every single week.

"What they did on Saturday was put the ball in my court and said they’re ready to play.

"I’m delighted they did it. But I knew I had a group of lads who wanted to run for the team and the supporters, allied with their ability."

Lambert stated last month he hoped to bring in 'two or three' new signings this month.

He also hoped to do his business as early as possible. But 13 days into the window no one has yet left or joined Wolves.

"We’ll keep trying," he said. "There may be one or two things that happen later in the window.

"The youngsters that are coming through are pushing hard and the squad’s too big.

"One or two can go out on loan and some might leave permanently.

"We have to do that because there’s too many players.

"It’s difficult. We’re still trying for a couple to come in and to move some on."