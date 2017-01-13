January transfer window: Wolves sign Haiti striker Duckens Nazon

Haiti international striker Duckens Nazon has become Wolves' first signing of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has signed a six-month contract and goes straight into the under-23 squad.

Wolves have the option of extending his stay by a season should Nazon impress.

The France-born front-man has recently been playing for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League where has netted twice in 13 appearances, but joins as a free agent.

He came to prominence playing for Haiti in the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, scoring both of Haiti's goals in the tournament as they reached the quarter finals.

Nazon began his career in France, playing for Roye-Noyon and Olympique Saint-Quentin at French amateur level.

Nazon then moved to Ligue 2 side Laval, scoring three in 14 before joined the Blasters last summer.

Nazon was thrilled to have joined Wolves, admitting it was a dream of his to play in England.

“I’m very happy, it’s an amazing thing for me.

“I’ve played in India for three months and now I’ve come back to fulfil my dream of playing in England.

“Wolves is a very big club in this country - I’m so happy!

“The atmosphere around the club is very good, all of the guys have been very welcoming towards me.

“It has been easy for me to settle in so far, everyone has made me feel very comfortable.

“The training ground is great, there is everything that you'd need to perform well."

“I want to give my maximum for the team if I can help and hopefully play some minutes.

“Everyone wants to come and play in England - English football is not the same as where I have played before, but I think I will be able to adapt quickly.

“I’m sure I can be successful here and I believe my profile is right for English football.

“As a young player, I’ve played against some big teams - for Haiti, I’ve played at the Copa America and some other big tournaments.

“I don't have too much experience but I have no fear to leave my comfort zone and come and play here - I like the challenge of coming to Wolves.”