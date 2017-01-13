Graham Taylor tribute: Wolves and Aston Villa in talks as EFL announce minute's applause at every fixture

Wolves and Aston Villa are currently in talks with Graham Taylor's family over a fitting pre-match before their derby clash on Saturday evening in front of the Sky cameras.

EFL clubs will stage a minute's applause ahead of all fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect, while Watford will also hold a one-minute applause prior to their Premier League clash against Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road. The Hornets will also wear black armbands for Saturday's fixture.

Flags at Molineux were flying at half mast this morning following the sudden death of the 72-year-old former Wolves and Aston Villa boss.

Head coach Paul Lambert was deeply saddened to learn of the news:

“He was a proper football man, who had success everywhere he went with his record at club level leading to a spell as England manager.

“Graham was a man who was, and always will be, held in high regard throughout the world of football but particularly so in the Midlands.

“I would like to send my condolences to all of Graham’s family and friends.”

More details on the tribute will be published when confirmed.