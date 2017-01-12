Morgan Gibbs-White can 'play anywhere' says Wolves boss Paul Lambert

Teenager Morgan Gibbs-White is good enough to play anywhere on the field, Wolves boss Paul Lambert believes, as he stated his belief in the 16-year-old’s undoubted ability.

Academy product Gibbs-White was handed his first-team debut in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Stoke, becoming of the club’s youngest ever players in the process.

And Lambert said he didn’t make the decision to send on Gibbs-White as a substitute on gut instinct.

“I had the belief in him,” Lambert said. “

“People said it was a big call, or brave, that I put him on at 1-0 up with half an hour to go. But it wasn’t gut instinct. If you make a decision on gut instinct it can be dangerous.

“I’ve seen him long enough to know he could go in and handle the occasion. He may have been nervous, but on the outside he didn’t show it.

“He didn’t look out of place and he did really well. It’s great for the future of the club and it’s great for him.”

Lambert has never been shy to give youngsters their chance, having handed current Albion winger Matt Phillips his Wycombe debut aged 17 and blooding Korey Smith as an 18-year-old regular at Norwich.

He added: “That whole thing, if you’re good enough then to me it doesn’t matter how old you are.

“He plays without fear, does Morgan. He goes by people really easily, similar to Bright Enobakhare, he’s that type of player.

“He can make things happen in the last third of the pitch and that’s where your creative ones have to do that.

“I think he can do it. Whether he’s going to be one of those type of players, or a sitter in midfield...he’s still developing. Morgan’s one of those kids you can play him anywhere.

“I spoke to him during the week and obviously before he went on. I told him to play without fear.

“It was brilliant to see him do that. And he can play – he wasn’t just to make up the numbers. I’ve got enough players to do that.”