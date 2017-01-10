Wolves face prospect of luring trip to Liverpool in FA Cup

Wolves face the prospect of a glamour tie against Liverpool – or a trip to Plymouth in round four of the FA Cup.

Paul Lambert’s side overcame Stoke on Saturday to progress in the world’s oldest cup competition.

But they will have to wait to find out where they go next after Plymouth recorded one of the shocks of the third round by securing a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

The two teams will now lock horns in a replay at Home Park on January 18 – with a home tie against Wolves the prize for whoever comes out on top.

Wolves fans took to Twitter to express their delight at yesterday’s draw. Many would relish the prospect of some 9,000 supporters travelling up to see their side tackle Jurgen Klopp’s giants.

But others fancy a trip to the League Two promotion chasers.

Rowan Walker said: “Absolutely buzzing, best away day we could get if it’s Liverpool.”

Nathan Baker added: “A huge allocation needs sorting if it’s Liverpool. What a day that’ll be!”

But other Wolves fans are hoping to face Plymouth.

“Come on Argyle!!!! Let’s get as far as possible,” said George Turner.

Elsewhere, cup heroes Stourbridge saw their conquers Wycombe secure a plum tie against Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

Premier League pacesetters Chelsea have a west London derby at home to Championship outfit Brentford.

Sutton United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will face Leeds – 2-1 winners over Cambridge last night – if they win their replay against AFC Wimbledon.