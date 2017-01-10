Kortney Hause hopes to have impressed Wolves boss Paul Lambert

Kortney Hause believes Wolves have moved things up a gear under Paul Lambert - and hopes he's given the boss a selection dilemma.

The defender returned to the side for Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win away at Premier League side Stoke City.

He said the shock victory felt ‘very good’ – and that Wolves’ morale is soaring under their Scottish boss who has overseen a transformation in performances of late.

“We’ve been in good form and the morale’s high in and around the camp,” Hause said.

“We know that we've got the ability in our squad. To be fair to the gaffer he's come in and he's motivated everyone, he's pushed us on that extra gear.

“We know what quality we have, we’ve got so much quality. As longs we keep it tight at the back, we've got the quality to give any team a problem going forward.”

The clean sheet at the bet365 Stadium was Wolves’ third in a row away from home.

Hause pitted his wits against the likes of Peter Crouch, Marko Arnautovic and Bojan and came out on top.

He said of the win: “It felt very good. Coming away to a premier league side and not only scoring one but scoring two very good goals from Helder and Doc.

“Both players are flying to be fair. They're in great form and, as a defender, keeping a clean sheet was great but it wasn't just the back four, it was everyone.

“Lee Evans and George Saville getting about the pitch and Jon (Dadi Bodvarsson) up front was unbelievable – he was running and putting their defenders under pressure. It was a really good team performance.

“If you know what type of people we are, we always want to do well, we always want to be in the team so when I was given the opportunity I just wanted to take it.

“I just wanted to take my opportunity, I wanted to give the gaffer something to think about. I’m sure Mike (Williamson), Lee (Evans) and Dom (Iorfa) will have wanted to do the same.

“We’re just determined and motivated to grasp the opportunity.

“There's going to be hard times against any Premier League opposition. They've got quality players in Shaqiri, Arnautovic, Peter Crouch, Charlie Adam, the list can go on.

“There are so many quality players so we always knew that we were going to be under the cosh a bit. We did well to soak up the pressure and get through the bad patch in the game.”

Matt Doherty sealed the victory with a blistering 20-yard free kick.

Not many in the ground would have expected to see him step up and take it, let alone score.

But Hause fancied him to find the back of the net. He added: “'When Doc stepped up...to be fair in training he stepped up and put one in the top corner so I was actually quite confident, but I’m not sure everyone else was!

“I didn't expect him to go to the keeper’s side. Credit to Doc, it was an unbelievable free kick.”