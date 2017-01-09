Mike Williamson's fantastic feeling after nerve-wracking Wolves comeback

Comeback king Mike Williamson said the hard work was all worthwhile after helping Wolves cause one of the third round's biggest FA Cup shocks.

Goals from Helder Costa and Matt Doherty saw Wolves win their first FA Cup game for six years as they dumped Premier League side Stoke City out of the competition.

Williamson returned to action after more than 13 months out with a series of frustrating injury setbacks.

And after a full 90 minutes, in which he was one of Wolves' star performers, the 33-year-old said: "It was a fantastic feeling – days like that is what all the hard work was for.

"I was full of adrenalin. Just getting back out on the pitch was a great experience.

"It's been such a long lay-off. To come back, play against a Premier League team and keep a clean sheet is fantastic. All the hard work has paid off.

"Those are the days you want to be involved in – coming to a Premier League team with fantastic players all over the pitch.

"Everyone did their job, it was great to be a part of.

"I was nervous, of course. It's been a while. But I enjoy that – I'd be worried if I didn't have the nerves because it's what we thrive on.

"The scenes at full time make it all worthwhile, that collective feeling with the lads, that euphoria, that emotion...hopefully we have a few more of them!

As well as Williamson, Lee Evans made his Wolves comeback after five months out and also played the full 90.

While Williamson's performance didn't look like his first one for 13 months, he joked: "It felt like one!

"To be fair, the second half there was a lot of pressure, we had to ride the storm, but everyone was putting their body on the line.

"We all left everything on the pitch and that's what the gaffer demands.

"I feel very good. It's just minutes that's going to get me there and that's my first 90 – I'm only going to get stronger from here.

"It's fair to say I'll be a bit stiff for a couple of days.

"I did 45 minutes for the under-23s and then 60 at the training ground. The gaffer said to give everything and that if they needed to take me off they could.

"I didn't want to come off and I got through it."

The centre half, who was born in Stoke, will now look to be a key member of Paul Lambert's team.

And Lambert is someone Williamson knows well, from his Wycombe days.

"He knows what I'm all about and he also knows I've got a long way to go to be at the levels I want to be," Williamson added.

"From the outset he saw it as an extremely exciting project.

"It's a fantastic club with a great fanbase and has been a sleeping giant.

"He can see the potential and he's got all the attributes to unlock the keys and get the momentum going.

"I've got experience, I just want to talk to everyone as much as I can and try and make my job as easy as I can!

"It's a big part of my game so I'll keep doing that."