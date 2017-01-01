Paul Lambert could ring the changes for quick Wolves turnaround

Paul Lambert may ring the changes as Wolves take on high-flying Sheffield Wednesday just 48 hours after losing to QPR.

Wolves’ Yorkshire opponents drew 1-1 at Preston on Saturday thanks to a last-gasp Adam Reach equaliser and sit sixth in the Championship table.

They also beat Wolves in Lambert’s first home match in charge at Molineux, with goals from Fernando Forestieri and Kieran Lee earning a 2-0 win in late November.

Lambert said the trip would be a tough test – but said that wouldn’t stop Wolves going there to attack.

“Our lads know they’re playing well,” he said.

“We’re up against a good team that just missed out on the Premier League and a team that’s just up there again, which you expect.

“But we’ll go there and keep that same way of playing, hopefully.

“We know it’s going to be tough, it’ll be a different game to the QPR one, but we’ll go and try and win it.”

Lambert stated last week that he would probably rotate his squad for the two matches in quick succession.

He said after the QPR defeat: “I think the lads are OK.

“We’ll get them turned around. There might be one or two changes because it’s two games in three days. I’ll look at different options.”

Saturday’s loss left Wolves 16th in the Championship table.

With 22 games to go this season they are 13 points behind sixth-placed Wednesday and seven ahead of the drop zone.

While not concentrating too much on Wolves’ league position, the boss knows that a run of victories or a run of defeats and the club will quickly move up or down the table.

“Well you look at it and we’re not even that far off where Norwich are (five points, after Saturday’s game).

“There’s not much in it. The pleasing thing for is that we’re playing well.

“We look a good side, we need one or two players in to give us a hand but I’m proud of the way they play.”

Defender Matt Doherty hasn’t missed a Championship game for Wolves since 2015 and was expected to get the nod at left-back again.

He said the players were used to playing matches in quick succession and would be raring to go.

“We’re used to it,” he said. “It happens again at Easter as well – we’ll be good to go.

“We’d rather have a couple more days off but we travel on Sunday and play Monday, we should be fine.

“We’re quite fit and the squad’s quite big. I’m not sure if he’ll make changes or not.

“Nobody wants to be left out, so everybody will be fit enough to play.”

Carlos Carvalhal’s Owls experienced a mixed start to the season but a recent upturn of one defeat in eight has kept them in and around the promotion places.

Former Wolves striker Steven Fletcher is expected to lead the line up front, while Wolves will hope Forestieri isn’t fit to start after he missed the Preston draw on Saturday.

He tormented Wolves in the conresponding fixture last season – a 4-1 win for Wednesday – and they struggled to contain him at Molineux in November.

Carvalhal said of Wednesday’s dangerman: “We wish to have a good answer in training and that he can recover for Monday. It is important he does.”

And of the Preston draw the Wednesday boss added: “We scored so late that it feels like a win.

“We are happy to achieve the draw to finish the month, we have had some very good results in December and gained a lot of points.

“Now we want to push on to the next level.”