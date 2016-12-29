Joe Mason calls on Wolves strikers to hit the goal trail

Fit-again striker Joe Mason says Wolves’ forward line needs to give Paul Lambert a selection headache by finding the back of the net again.

No Wolves striker has found the back of the net since August 20. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has gone 19 appearances without a goal, while Nouha Dicko hasn’t registered a goal in 11 games since returning from injury.

Mason, who returned from injury when he came off the bench and won Wolves’ late penalty during the 3-2 win over Bristol City on Boxing Day, has gone nine games without scoring.

The 25-year-old said he feels good and pain-free after returning to action following a hernia operation.

And the man who scored three goals in five games at the start of the campaign wants to start finding the back of the net again.

“It was nice for me to get back and I felt good out there,” Mason said of his Boxing Day comeback.

“I felt pretty sharp even though it was my first game back.

“It was good to play a part in the penalty which led to the winning goal and hopefully I’ll get a goal myself in the next few appearances.

“I did feel I had started the season well and got a few goals and I want to get back to that now. I’m looking forward to getting as many appearances as I can now and trying to impress the gaffer. With the new gaffer being in, I have to start all over again to try and impress but that is not a bad thing as it keeps standards high.”

Lambert has stated he will be looking to bring in a striker in January.

Mason, who moved from Cardiff City for £3million almost a year ago, knows it’s up to him, Dicko and Bodvarsson to stake their claims.

“I felt I linked up well with Jon Dadi early in the season and now both of us are trying to get in the team,” he added.

“I’ve not played with Nouha yet, and it’s great to see him back, and he will be able to stretch defences.

“It is good for the gaffer to have different players for different options and we need to respond by scoring goals.”