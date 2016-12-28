Wolves' Richard Stearman: Now let's go on a run

Goal-saving hero Richard Stearman says Wolves need to use their consecutive wins as a springboard for a run of form.

Wolves won back-to-back games for just the second time this season and recorded a first victory at Molineux since September when they beat Bristol City 3-2 on Boxing Day.

Paul Lambert's team moved up to 15th in the table a result – relieving some pressure after hovering just above the relegation zone in recent weeks.

Stearman, who dramatically cleared the ball off the line with almost the last kick of the game, said: "We can use this as a springboard. Back-to-back wins in this league is massive. Hopefully we can go again – we look forward to QPR (on Saturday) with optimism.

"We deserved to win. For the first half of the first half we were really good and maybe deserved to be 2-0 or 3-0 up.

"We paid the price for not scoring the goals and took our foot off the pedal. They've scored a couple of goals and we felt as though we didn't deserve to be losing at half time.

"We said at half time that if we got another goal we'd go on and win it. That's how it panned out.

"We were determined that if we stuck to our game plan we were going to go on and get the equaliser and the winner.

"Helder Costa's goal was brilliant and the two Portuguese lads were excellent and fully worth a goal each.

"They've been great these last few weeks and hopefully that will continue."

As for that desperate goalmouth skirmish deep into injury time, during which Matt Doherty also blocked the ball on the line, Stearman said he was 100 per cent sure the ball didn't cross the line.

"It was pinball!" he said. "There were body parts flying everywhere. They hung it up to the back post – their lad has got a head on it and it's sort of just dropped behind me and I've managed to hook it away.

"Luckily it didn't ricochet off any other player and we've seen the game out.

"I think I celebrated it like it was a goal for me! I'm 100 per cent sure it was not over the line."

There were joyous scenes at full time with the players leading a 'Bodvarsson clap' in front of the South Bank.

Stearman wants to see more of the same in the coming weeks.

"Long may it continue," he added. "We've had a few low points but hopefully it's a turn up in form now and we continue what we've done in the past couple of weeks.

"I believe the new manager is behind it. He's been brilliant since he's come in and instilled a way of playing and you can see it's resulting in points.

"It's about intensity both on and off the ball. It's bearing fruit now."