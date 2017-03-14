Two-time Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell-Shand calls it a day

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell-Shand has announced her retirement from international cycling.

The 28-year-old bows out having won five world titles and Olympic gold in the team pursuit at London 2012 and in Rio last summer.

"Having been part of the GB Cycling Team for over 10 years, travelling around the world racing my bike, today I am announcing my retirement from international cycling competition," she said in a statement on her website, joannarowsell.com .

Rowsell-Shand made a point of thanking British Cycling, having refrained from joining a number of former team-mates in criticising the governing body, which has been investigated over sexism and bullying claims.

She wrote: "I want to thank the amazing team at British Cycling; from the world class team behind the team who work tirelessly to ensure we have the best preparation for events, to the very first youth coaches who talent spotted me back when I was 15. I couldn't have done it without you!"

Rowsell-Shand is in the process of setting up her own coaching company and will continue to seek new cycling challenges, starting with the 180km L'Etape du Tour in France in July.

Her statement added: " I have achieved everything I've ever wanted to in cycling including 5 World Titles, 4 European Titles, Commonwealth Gold and 2 Olympic Golds as well as countless World Cup and National Championship medals across both team and individual events.

"But more valuable than any of these are the special friends for life, amazing memories made, and the transformation from shy school girl to confident woman.

"I have enjoyed this fabulous career and the decision to step away has been the hardest I've ever had to make, but now is the time for me to move on.

"I believe I have more to offer the world and I'm now looking forward to the next phase of my life and new challenges."