Danny Willett welcomes Muirfield's return to the Open rota after female vote

Masters champion Danny Willett has welcomed the decision to restore Muirfield to the Open Championship rota after the club voted to admit women members.

The East Lothian course was immediately removed from the rota after a first vote narrowly failed to achieve the two-thirds majority required in May last year.

However, Henry Fairweather, the captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers which owns and runs Muirfield, announced on Tuesday that the rule change had been passed by 498 votes to 123 after a second ballot, with 80.2 per cent of members in favour.

And that decision was swiftly followed by one from the R&A which means Muirfield, which has hosted the Open 16 times, will again be eligible to stage the sport's oldest major championship.

Willett, who was 15th at Muirfield when Phil Mickelson lifted the Claret Jug in 2013, said: " I think it's a great thing that they've done.

"I was fortunate to play in the Open at Muirfield and in my opinion, how they had the golf course that week and with the eventual champion in Phil, it was an awesome week.

" When the vote was passed that females weren't going to be allowed and they were going to be taken off the Open rota, it was not only a blow for a lot of other things, but it was a blow for us golfers who think that that golf course is one of the best Open courses that we play.

"For women to now be allowed to be members is a good thing, it shows change in what is ordinarily an incredibly old golf club and I think that's great. It shows how times have changed, it shows how golf has changed.

" It's back in the Open rota and from a selfish point of view I'm looking forward to when it eventually gets back there."

The earliest Muirfield could stage the Open is 2022.

Aileen Campbell, the Scottish Government Minister for Public Health and Sport, welcomed the news, adding: " This change is extremely positive for equality in Scotland but it's also one that will be beneficial to Muirfield itself now that the R&A has confirmed the course will be reinstated as a venue for The Open, so we look forward to golf's most prestigious tournament returning to East Lothian and advancing the local economy.

"Scotland is a modern country that wants to see gender equality become the norm across all parts of society and today's decision is another step forward in that journey."