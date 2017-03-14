Andy Murray and Dan Evans crash out of BNP Paribas Open doubles

Andy Murray missed out on a doubles meeting with brother Jamie after he and Dan Evans were knocked out in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

World number one Andy Murray and Evans, who both also exited the singles tournament in round two, were beaten 6-4 6-3 by Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The pair had been on course to meet Jamie Murray, now the only British player left at Indian Wells, and Bruno Soares in the quarter-finals.