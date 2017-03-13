Tottenham await Kane injury news as Millwall face FA probe

Tottenham will find out the extent of Harry Kane's ankle injury on Monday while the Football Association is to begin investigating allegations of racist chanting by Millwall supporters.

Kane will undergo a scan after twisting his right ankle during Spurs' 6-0 victory over Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The match, however, was marred by Millwall fans directing racist abuse at Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

They were heard chanting "DVD" and "You're selling three for a fiver" at Son, thought to be in reference to the racist stereotype of traders selling bootleg copies of films.

Son responded with a hat-trick after Kane had to be substituted and was later seen leaving White Hart Lane on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

An injury to the same ankle caused Kane to be out for seven weeks earlier in the season, during which time Tottenham scored only three goals in six matches.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino could be left relying on either Son or Vincent Janssen, who also scored against Millwall to register his first goal from open play since joining the club last summer.

"We can't cry about it now. We have to be positive. We have players enough to try and replace him," Pochettino said.

"When you lose a player like Harry Kane, you know you'll miss him. But it's important for the players who play in his position, Son or Vincent today, to find the net and score goals.

"When we talk in the past about the squad, look now - now we need to see how they are important.

"Players like Vincent and Son, who haven't played in the last few weeks in the starting XI, may now be important for us."

Kane looks certain to miss next weekend's Premier League game at home to Southampton, as well as England's fixtures against Germany and Lithuania later this month.

If the striker is out for seven weeks again, it would also mean him missing the FA Cup semi-final before potentially coming back at the end of April against Arsenal - just as he did in November.

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli were also on target as Tottenham cruised into the last four and ended Millwall's 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Pochettino's men will now await Monday's draw for the semi-finals, where they could face Arsenal, Manchester City or the winners of the Chelsea-Manchester United tie.

Millwall, meanwhile, face an anxious wait to hear if the FA will take action over the behaviour of their supporters.

Press Association Sport understands the FA will seek evidence from referee Martin Atkinson's match report, as well as observations from both clubs and the police.

Millwall manager Neil Harris said racist chanting would represent a blot on his side's excellent run in the competition.

"I didn't hear anything, but the club, we won't condone that," Harris said.

"We came here in the right spirit, to enjoy an FA Cup quarter-final, so if that's proven to have been to the detriment of the competition then I'm sure it will be left to the authorities.

"We just want people to enjoy the game. Of course it's a shame, for both of us - Mauricio (Pochettino) wants to be talking about his team's quality.

"The focus comes away from what we've achieved in the competition. It's wrong in society and it's wrong in football."

Much of the talk in the build-up to the contest surrounded security and there was a heavy police presence outside White Hart Lane.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed two people were arrested and charged with public order act offences.