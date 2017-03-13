Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United at Chelsea

Marcus Rashford recovered from illness to be named in Manchester United's starting line-up for Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final at Chelsea.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended and injuries to Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney, Rashford's illness meant Jose Mourinho might have been deprived of a recognised striker at his former stomping ground of Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho made four changes to the side which began last Thursday's draw at FC Rostov, with David De Gea, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian starting alongside Rashford.

Chelsea captain John Terry was, as expected, named on the substitutes' bench and might have played his final FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge.

Nemanja Matic and Willian replaced Cesc Fabregas and Pedro in the two changes to the side which began the win at West Ham a week ago.

The Premier League leaders were seeking a club record 13th successive home win and a place in the Wembley semi-finals to keep alive hopes of a double in Antonio Conte's first season in charge.

United's only defeats since the 4-0 Premier League loss at Stamford Bridge - Mourinho's biggest Premier League defeat - were at Fenerbahce and Hull in competitions in which they still progressed.

United won the EFL Cup last month and face Rostov in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.