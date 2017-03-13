facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Karolina Pliskova progresses through to fourth round at Indian Wells

Karolina Pliskova progressed to the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open after a straight-sets victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.

Karolina Pliskova is through to the fourth round at Indian Wells
Karolina Pliskova is through to the fourth round at Indian Wells

Pliskova, runner-up at the US Open last year, took just over two hours to win 6-4 7-6 (7/2) against the Romanian at Indian Wells.

The second seed will face Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in the last 16 after her 6-3 5-7 7-6 (10/8) victory over Holland's Kiki Bertens.

Kristyna Pliskova failed to join her twin sister in round four as fourth seed Dominika Cibulkova beat the Czech ace 2-6 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/4).

Great Britain's Johanna Konta was the biggest casualty in California as the 10th seed was beaten 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7/1) by Caroline Garcia.

France's Garcia will face Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round after the Russian, seeded seventh, won 6-2 2-6 6-1 against Italy's Roberta Vinci.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina comfortably beat Australia's Daria Gavrilova 6-2 6-1 while Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also made light work of her 6-3 6-2 victory over Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic.

Elsewhere, sixth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza triumphed 3-6 7-5 6-2 against American Kayla Day.