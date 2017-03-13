Johanna Konta 'not brave enough' in defeat against Caroline Garcia

Johanna Konta admitted she was "not brave enough" as the British number one lost in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open against Caroline Garcia.

France's Garcia, who six years ago was described by Andy Murray as a future world number one, has yet to live up to that billing but the 21st seed showed impressive resilience against Konta.

She fought back from a set down to win 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7/1), sealing her win and a place in the last 16 with a powerful cross-court backhand.

Konta, seeded 11th at Indian Wells, converted just one of six break-point opportunities and the 25-year-old was disappointed by her performance.

Konta, speaking to www.wtatennis.com, said: "I don't believe I played a great match today.

"(Garcia) did what she had to do to get through that, and she did a better job of finding a way than I did. I would have liked to have played better, but it just didn't happen.

"There were a number of shots that let me down. Quite honestly, I don't know why, but I'm keen on improving and doing better next time.

"I didn't do enough with the opportunities that I did get. Some of the break points, she served well, and others, I wasn't brave enough. I don't think I did enough to really take them. I was a little too passive in parts."

Dan Evans was also found wanting against fourth seed Kei Nishikori in the second round of the men's singles.

Almost four years have passed since Evans sprang a major shock when beating Nishikori in the US Open first round, but Sunday's clash between the pair offered no such upset.

Instead British number two Evans bowed out 6-3 6-4 to Japan's leading player, as he joined doubles partner Murray in making an exit from the singles event.

Kyle Edmund then added to Britain's woes in California by falling to a gutsy second-round defeat against defending champion Novak Djokovic.

World number two Djokovic - who has won the Indian Wells title five times, including in each of the last three years - won 6-4 7-6 (7/5) against the British number three.