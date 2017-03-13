Jamie Vardy hoping Craig Shakespeare can inspire Leicester to win over Sevilla

Jamie Vardy has warned Sevilla that rejuvenated Leicester will be a different proposition at home under Craig Shakespeare in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg.

Shakespeare was on Sunday rewarded for two wins in his two games in caretaker charge with the Foxes job until the end of the season.

He assumed control after the 2-1 first-leg loss at Sevilla, which was Premier League title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri's last match in charge.

And striker Vardy, who scored a potentially vital away goal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, is optimistic.

"We're definitely still in it, we'll look forward to the next leg and hopefully we can get through," Vardy said.

"Let's see what they're like when it's minus three back in Leicester."

Wins over Liverpool and Hull have restored confidence which was fragile under Ranieri.

The Italian was axed after one win in 10 games raised the prospect of relegation from the Premier League, which Leicester won in remarkable fashion last May.

Shakespeare's appointment as permanent boss, albeit initially on a short-term deal until the end of the season, will see him try to steer Leicester into the Champions League quarter-finals.

He has spent seven of the last eight seasons on the Leicester coaching staff.

He was assistant to both Ranieri and the Italian's predecessor Nigel Pearson at the King Power Stadium.

"Craig's skills as a coach and the high regard in which he is held by everyone at the club were well known to us," vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha told the official Leicester website.

"We always knew the team would be in good hands when we asked him to take charge a fortnight ago.

"He has initiated the type of positive response that we hoped change would bring, showing great leadership qualities and composure under considerable pressure to produce two very important results.

"We have asked him to continue to lead the team this season and we are very happy that he has accepted."