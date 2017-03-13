Christie hails turnaround after bouncing back from Sochi woe to land world title

Elise Christie is elated to have recovered from triple Winter Olympic Games disqualification to become Britain's first World Short Track Speedskating champion.

After winning the women's 1500 metres final in Rotterdam on Saturday, the 26-year-old Scot won in the women's 1000m on Sunday.

She also received a gold medal as overall world champion

Christie was disqualified from all three of her races at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

She told BBC Radio 2: "After Sochi and everything that went wrong and all the madness around that, I was very close to retirement.

"To be three years down the line and overall world champion, I can't believe I turned that round.

"It hasn't sunk in. It was pretty mad. It was amazing.

"I was going out trying to win, but in short track it's so hard to win. I'm so happy."

Christie is building up for next year's 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.