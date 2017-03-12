Mark Bennett injury blow for Scotland

Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out of his side's final RBS 6 Nations clash with Italy.

The Glasgow midfielder suffered arm and knee injuries during a brief two-minute run out during the Dark Blues' humiliating 61-21 defeat to England at Twickenham.

Bennett had only just replaced Stuart Hogg and was making his first contribution when he went down under pressure from the hosts.

Hogg had suffered a head injury and along with Tommy Seymour and Ryan Wilson, who went off after the break, is now being treated for concussion.

All three will have to pass head injury protocol tests before they will be given the green light to face the Azzurri.

To make matters worse, head coach Vern Cotter - already missing injured skipper Greig Laidlaw as well as first-choice picks Al Dickinson, WP Nel, Josh Strauss and John Hardie - has concerns over Finn Russell, Huw Jones and Richie Gray ahead of his final game in charge of the Scots.

In a statement, the Scottish Rugby Union said: "Finn Russell, Huw Jones (both knee) and Richie Gray (hamstring) will also have precautionary scans at Spire Murrayfield Hospital early in the week following musculoskeletal complaints the morning after the match.

"Replacement back Mark Bennett - who replaced injured full-back Stuart Hogg in the 18th minute - left the field after four minutes with a knee and arm injury.

"He will be subject to further care and assessment, however it is expected that he will take no further part in the current RBS 6 Nations Championship.

"Three players are being treated for concussion (Hogg, Tommy Seymour and Ryan Wilson) and are now subject to the completion of the HIA protocol."