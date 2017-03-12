facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Manchester United facing striker shortage for FA Cup clash at Chelsea

Manchester United strikers Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and captain Wayne Rooney have been ruled out of Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final at Chelsea, Press Association Sport understands.

Marcus Rashford misses the trip to Chelsea through illness
Marcus Rashford misses the trip to Chelsea through illness

Rashford is missing through illness, while Rooney picked up a knock in a training collision with Phil Jones on Sunday and Martial is also out injured.

The trio join top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the sidelines, with the Swede serving a three-match domestic suspension.