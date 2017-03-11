Pedro Caixinha signs three-year deal to become Rangers boss

Pedro Caixinha has been confirmed as the new manager of Ladbrokes Premiership side Rangers on a three-year deal.

The 46-year-old Portuguese coach arrived at Glasgow Airport on a flight from Dubai at midday on Saturday and after evading the waiting media and fans was announced as the Light Blues' new boss just over three hours later.

Rangers agreed a deal with Al Gharafa on Thursday for the release of Caixinha, who moved to Qatar in 2015 after a successful spell with Santos Laguna, a Mexican club with close links to Celtic.

The former goalkeeper managed Uniao de Leiria and Nacional in his homeland after spells on the coaching staff at the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest and Saudi Arabia.