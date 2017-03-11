Middlesbrough v Manchester City - the story of the match

David Silva and Sergio Aguero were on target as Manchester City powered into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Silva put Pep Guardiola's men on their way to Wembley with the opener after just three minutes before Aguero's sixth goal in five games cemented victory in the second half.

Boro fought hard but could not handle City's incisive attack and goalkeeper Brad Guzan kept them in the game with some impressive saves.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

"Yaya comes off. 108 touches, 96% of passes complete. Just one touch in the #BORO area. Disciplined" - @BBCSport's statistics underline the importance of Yaya Toure's contribution.

STAR MAN

Brad Guzan. Silva, Leroy Sane and Toure were all superb for City but that Guzan shone so much for Boro says more about the visitors' dominance. The American made several outstanding stops, particularly in the second half, to prevent City running away with the game.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

City's second goal after 67 minutes finally gave City some breathing space. The visitors had dominated but Middlesbrough's rugged approach had made things difficult for them. Aguero delivered the decisive blow with a typically firm finish from six yards by latching onto a fine cross from the impressive Sane.

VIEW FROM THE BENCH

Aside from continuing with his usual goalkeeper rotation policy in domestic cup matches, City boss Pep Guardiola took no chances by fielding a strong side. The FA Cup is now clearly high on his list of priorities and he will be pleased to have come through. He can now turn his thoughts to the midweek Champions League trip to Monaco in good spirits. For opposite number Aitor Karanka, the pressure is increasing. Avoiding relegation is his priority but Boro fans have clearly been engaged by the cup run and will be disappointed to be out.

RATINGS

MIDDLESBROUGH

Brad Guzan: 8

Antonio Barragan: 5

Bernardo: 6

Ben Gibson: 6

Fabio: 6

Adam Clayton: 6

Marten de Roon: 6

Cristhian Stuani: 6

Grant Leadbitter: 5

Adama Traore: 6

Rudy Gestede: 6

Substitutes:

Alvaro Negredo (for Gestede, 26): 6

Dael Fry (for Bernardo, 50): 5

Gaston Ramirez (for Leadbitter, 66): 5

MANCHESTER CITY

Claudio Bravo: 7

Pablo Zabaleta: 6

John Stones: 7

Nicolas Otamendi: 6

Gael Clichy: 6

Yaya Toure: 7

Raheem Sterling: 6

Kevin De Bruyne: 6

David Silva: 8

Leroy Sane: 8

Sergio Aguero: 7

Substitutes:

Nolito (for Sane, 70): 5

Fernando (for Toure, 86): 6

Kelechi Iheanacho (for Aguero, 90): 5

WHO'S UP NEXT?

Monaco v Manchester City (Champions League, March 15)

Middlesbrough v Manchester United (Premier League, 19)