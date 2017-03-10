Revitalised Alex Hales looking forward to Champions Trophy

Alex Hales can look forward with confidence to the Champions Trophy after a match-winning comeback century ended his "tough winter".

Hales marked his return, after breaking his hand on the New Year trip to India, with his fifth one-day international hundred as England trounced West Indies by 186 runs to complete their first whitewash victory in the Caribbean.

England saved their most convincing performance till last, piling up 328 all out at the Kensington Oval and then hustling their hosts out in under 40 overs to wrap up the 3-0 series success.

For Hales, it was a personal triumph to return with an innings of 101 as he and fellow centurion Joe Root set up the wide-margin win in a second-wicket stand of 192.

Not only had he missed England's previous six white-ball matches but he had played only two previous ODIs out of eight, having opted out of the series in Bangladesh because of security concerns.

In his absence, England used James Vince and then Sam Billings at the top of the order as well as incumbent Jason Roy - and Hales admits he took a risk when he stayed away from Bangladesh.

After restating his case so well, he is even hoping to reclaim his Test place, in the middle order rather than at the top where he won 11 caps up to last August.

"It's an incredible feeling," he said, reflecting on Thursday's 99-ball century.

"The last six months have been long and frustrating, so in my first game back it was great to go back out there and do that."

The 28-year-old was under no illusion that his patchy availability opened doors to alternative contenders.

"It was obviously my choice not to tour Bangladesh and gave the opportunity for other people to come in and do well," he said.

"That was a risk I knew I was taking, and the injury then came at a bad time for me.

"Sam came in and performed well. So for (the selectors) to stick with me was very pleasing, and I'm glad I've repaid that faith."

He was optimistic that would be the case, saying: "I felt confident, but it was always going to be a risk me leaving a spot open by choosing not to tour.

"It made things worse that the injury then came in India. It's been a tough winter."

After breaking his hand in the outfield in Cuttack, Hales could make only 14 there to add to a single-figure score in Pune.

England's record-breaking opener said: "I missed the boat a little in India - I ran myself out, and the second time I batted was with a broken hand.

"When you spend time away from international cricket it makes you realise what you're missing out on.

"It's a huge honour to represent England, and when you have time away from that it makes you cherish what you've got."

Hales, who hit an ODI national-record 171 at Trent Bridge against Pakistan last summer, is still without a Test hundred after 21 innings.

But he hopes to rectify that, and perhaps the biggest step will be to force his way back into the team.

He had no choice, he explains, other than to target the opening position earlier in his career - first of all for Nottinghamshire, who had a powerhouse middle order, and then with England too.

But Hales senses things may have changed.

"The plan next summer is to try and score as many runs as I can in the middle order," he said. " Throughout my career I've had to bat there to make the step up.

"But now I've had that taste and not done as well as I would have liked, it gives me something else to focus on."