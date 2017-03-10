Morgan left purring after Hales' comeback ton as England seal whitewash win

Alex Hales' "unbelievable" comeback century left his captain Eoin Morgan gasping in admiration as England beat West Indies by 186 runs at Kensington Oval to wrap up a 3-0 series whitewash.

Hales (110) returned after missing England's last six white-ball matches with a broken hand to figure in a second-wicket stand of 192 with his fellow centurion Joe Root (101) as the tourists piled up 328 all out after losing the toss on an occasionally awkward surface.

Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett then shared six wickets to hustle West Indies out for 142 in under 40 overs and record England's first whitewash success in a one-day international series in the Caribbean.

Morgan was in no doubt about who deserved most credit, following Hales' nine fours and five sixes from 107 balls in his first match since mid-January.

"Unbelievable," said the England captain.

"I think it's quite rare - guys come back and are hungry and determined to score runs, but they don't necessarily come in and win you a game.

"They might slowly but surely get 50, 70 or a hundred. But to come in with a man-of-the-match-winning performance, I thought was brilliant."

Hales and Root had to be patient - the latter benefiting from two early missed chances when he had one and 12 - after Jason Roy fell cheaply.

Morgan added: "It was probably our best batting performance of the series - simply because I thought conditions were a lot more difficult than we've come up against.

"We (still) don't really know what a good par score is ... we might have defended 200, maybe 220, if we'd bowled as well as we did.

"When it's up and down like that, we could easily have lost three wickets early."

Stuart Law, in his first series as West Indies coach, could only lament missed chances - both in the final ODI and the two which preceded it.

"Where we were at half-time was obviously not where we wanted to be," said the Australian.

"The good thing about our bowling performance is we are creating opportunities - (but) we're just not accepting them.

"In the first game, you put down a player of Eoin Morgan's class and he punishes you with a hundred.

"We've done the same with Joe Root - so those are valuable lessons we must take on board and learn to accept it's an area we need to improve.

"There's no substitute for hard work ... we've got to make sure that when those opportunities come again we do grab them."

Losing three wickets in under four overs at the start of the home reply did not help either.

Law added: "Yes, that always makes it difficult - particularly chasing big totals. You need everything to almost go perfect to chase down 329, so to get off to that horrible start you're on the back foot."