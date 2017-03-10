Leg injury leaves Owen Farrell doubtful for England's clash with Scotland

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness as fears grow over his availability for England's Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Farrell missed the eve-of-match captain's run because of an unspecified leg injury incurred during training on Thursday and will be given the next 24 hours to demonstrate he is ready for the Triple Crown decider.

"Owen didn't train today and we're monitoring his leg injury. It's a leg injury," defence coach Paul Gustard said.

"We have until tomorrow before kick-off to make a decision, which means he has at least another 24 hours of recovery ahead of him. We'll make a call as and when we know more."

England have decided against calling in anyone as cover, instead relying on the 24 players retained for the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

The most likely contingency would see Ben Te'o promoted from the bench to fill the void at inside centre and Jonny May, who is currently acting as 24th man, stepping on to the replacements bench.

However, if fly-half George Ford were to be struck by injury, the lack of cover in the position would leave England exposed.

"We're not bringing anyone in. We're obviously very happy with Ben in the squad. We have Jonny May with us at the moment as 24th man, so we have some flexibility as cover," Gustard said.

"We're really confident (with our options if Owen misses out). We're very happy with the squad that we've got and the 24 that we chose for this game. Whatever combination we end up with at 10, 12, 13, we're happy."

Concern over Farrell's fitness has escalated since Eddie Jones on Thursday gave conflicting answers about his availability to face Scotland.

Jones joked that the Saracens playmaker initially sustained the injury - the details of which England will not divulge - during a collision with his dog Annie during the final training session of the week at the squad's Surrey base.

When asked for an update on Farrell, a spiky Jones offered contrary messages.

"Owen could be a doubt, he could be a doubt. He's got a bad leg, so he couldn't finish training. He'll be all right,'' Jones said.

Farrell was expected to be given the green light, but his inability to take part in the session at Twickenham on Friday has set alarm bells ringing.

Alongside Ford and Mike Brown, the world player of the year nominee was involved in kicking practice overseen by Jonny Wilkinson but would only rehearse technique rather than actually putting boot to ball.

England are sure to give Farrell, who has emerged as their most important player under Jones, every opportunity to demonstrate his fitness for a match that could deliver a record-equalling 18th successive Test victory.

Only New Zealand have previously amassed that number of wins, setting the milestone last year.

England are the Six Nations' solitary unbeaten team, keeping them on course for a successful defence of the Grand Slam, and they could also retain their title if Scotland are toppled, yet they have not played to their potential so far in the tournament.

"We've done a lot of good stuff. In the last two weeks, not to sound too much like a broken record, but we've focused on ourselves a lot. We're looking to improve," Gustard said.

"We have objectives that we're looking for and I think we're in a good place. The mood is exceptional.

"The boys are a in a good place, they're happy and excited to play for their country. Everyone is looking forward to playing Scotland.

"Scotland have got some good players, but then every team does. We're trying to focus on our own principles and philosophies."