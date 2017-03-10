Lalas: LA Galaxy have held talks with Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic

Los Angeles Galaxy have had "conversations" with Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a summer move, according to the Major League Soccer club's former general manager Alexi Lalas.

Ibrahimovic has been in fine form since arriving at Old Trafford on a free transfer from Paris St Germain at the start of the season, notching 26 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

The 35-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, failed to add to his tally in the Europa League clash with Rostov on Thursday night but Lalas believes a switch to America may appeal to the Swede.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, Lalas, who left the Galaxy in 2014, said: "There have been conversations and, I think, a relationship for some time regarding this possible move.

"The Galaxy are Major League Soccer's 'super club'. They do big, bold things. They have sexy signings, that's what they have built themselves as, that's what they sell themselves as, and this type of signing would fall right into play with that."

Reports in the United States suggest the Galaxy would be willing to make Ibrahimovic the highest-paid player in MLS history.

"The pitch to Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not just that you get to come to Major League Soccer and they will pay you a lot of money," added Lalas.

"It is also that you get to expand that brand in a market that continues to get bigger and bigger.

"I think they do have a chance (of signing Ibrahimovic). Whether it's this summer or maybe a year from now I still think there is going to be an interest."

Manchester United manager Jos e Mourinho, meanwhile, is pleased to have arrived home with an away goal and a fully-fit squad having secured a hard-fought Europa League draw on Rostov's dreadful pitch.

United made the 1,875-mile journey back from southern Russia immediately after the last-16 first leg at the Olimp-2 stadium, where the sandy, rock-solid playing surface infuriated the Portuguese.

Mourinho's request to have the match called off unsurprisingly fell on deaf ears, but UEFA officials will have been relieved to see tournament favourites United come through unscathed.

They would have also gone back with a first-leg win was it not for Aleksandr Bukharov making it 1-1, although Henrikh Mkhitaryan's away goal could prove crucial in next week's return leg at Old Trafford.

"We go home with a positive result," Mourinho said.

"We know that it will be a difficult match, we know that we need to win or to have a goalless draw, so the game is open.

"The tie is open, but in these circumstances I think it was a positive result.

"An away goal is always positive. It is better to be 1-1 than 0-0, obviously.

"But the game is open, the result is open and this Rostov team have experience of playing big matches, big opponents, big stadiums.

"I don't think it is a problem for them to go to Old Trafford and to compete against us."