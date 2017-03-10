Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is ignoring Jose Mourinho's mind games

Antonio Conte insisted he would not be distracted by Jose Mourinho's mind games - and then claimed Manchester United's squad was better than Chelsea's.

Mourinho's United visit Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup quarter-final on Monday, but are sixth in the Premier League, 17 points behind Conte's leaders, who have a 10-point advantage.

Chelsea head coach Conte said: "I'm very focused on the pitch. The mind games don't bring you to win, above all if you face a team who is focused.

"We must talk during the game on the pitch, not before."

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho's United were beaten 4-0 by Conte's Blues at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in October.

That was the last time EFL Cup winners United lost in the league, something referenced by the Chelsea website on Friday.

The regular pre-match briefing said: "Monday's cup opponents are enjoying a long unbeaten run in the league stretching back to October. It has lifted them all the way from sixth to sixth."

Chelsea's defeat of United was part of their 13-match winning run in the Premier League.

Victory on Monday - and the tie must be decided on the night - would be a club record 13th successive home win for the Blues.

Yet Conte claims United and Manchester City, 10 points adrift in third in the league, have stronger squads than Chelsea.

"Manchester United, together (with City), has the best squad in the league," Conte added.

"They have a lot, a number of great players, with great talent and great experience to win.

"Now it's better. In October we didn't know our future. Now we are in March and we stay on top of the table.

"We have a good identity, our team. (But) for sure it will be a really tough game for us and for them."

Mourinho took out his frustration after the loss at his former stomping ground on Conte, his successor at Chelsea.

The self-proclaimed Special One took exception to the Italian geeing up the crowd when the Blues were already four goals ahead.

It took some of the attention away from United's poor performance, but Conte sees no reason to address the subject of his exuberance with Mourinho prior to Monday's match and will not show restraint.

Former Juventus and Italy boss Conte added: "No, no. I don't think it's important, this. (There is) nothing we have to clarify with him.

"I've shown at Chelsea, not only Chelsea, every team that I managed that I live the game with great passion.

"Sometimes I want to share my enthusiasm, my passion with my players, with my staff, also with the fans. I think it's normal.

"We are not in the same way. For me the most important thing is to try to win, then to think for another celebration."

Chelsea captain John Terry's only starts since September have come in the cup competitions.

The 36-year-old defender played in the previous rounds - against Peterborough, Brentford and Wolves - and Monday's match could be his final FA Cup contest at Stamford Bridge.

Terry's contract expires this summer and he could leave Chelsea after more than 18 years in the first team.

Conte has no injuries in his squad, but would not say whether Terry would feature.

"I have to decide the starting XI and for sure I'll try to make the best decision for the team," Conte added.

"We want to go in the next round, in the same way like Manchester United. I try to make the best decision for the team."

Conte repeated that players' futures - and suggestions of a contract extension for himself - would be addressed at the end of the season.

"Now it's important to be focused," Conte added.

"Until now we didn't win anything."