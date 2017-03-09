The greatest games and moments in sport, as chosen by our reporters

Barcelona completed one of the most memorable and improbable comebacks of all time as they recovered from a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Paris St Germain with a 6-1 win at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants still needed three goals heading into the 88th minute but sealed their path to the Champions League last eight thanks to Sergi Roberto's goal in the 95th minute.

Here Press Association Sport asks its correspondents to pick out the match, race or moment which they feel is the most memorable in their sport.

BOXING (Mark Staniforth)

Heavyweight title fight: MUHAMMAD ALI v GEORGE FOREMAN

October 30 1974, KINSHASA

Returning from three years out after evading the Vietnam draft, the 32-year-old Ali was not supposed to stand a chance against ogreish champion Foreman in the famous 'Rumble in the Jungle'.

But after soaking up tremendous punishment using his so-called 'rope-a-dope' tactic, Ali pounced to finish the job towards the end of the eighth round.

A succession of big right hands sent Foreman crashing to the canvas, earning Ali one of the biggest heavyweight title upsets in the sport's history - and certainly its most celebrated.

CRICKET (David Clough)

Test match, final day: ENGLAND v AUSTRALIA

July 21 1981, LEEDS

'Botham's Ashes' were spellbinding - and from 1-0 down, and following on, it all started to happen at Headingley.

The great all-rounder's thrilling counter-attack brought him 149 not out and turned the Test on its head.

But the culmination was the moment when Bob Willis clean-bowled Ray Bright, middle-stump out of the ground, as England somehow pulled off their 18-run victory from what had been a seemingly impossible position.

FOOTBALL (Simon Peach)

Premier League: MANCHESTER CITY v QPR

May 13, 2012

There have been some astonishing World Cup clashes and captivating European encounters, but it is hard to top the drama witnessed as City appeared to lose the title before snatching it back from Manchester United at the death.

QPR, desperately clinging on for to survival, rocked City by going ahead on a day when Joey Barton, not for the first time, lost his head and was sent off.

The tension built to a crescendo, with Edin Dzeko levelling before Sergio Aguero's mix of composure and skill saw him weave through the Rs' back line to fire Roberto Mancini's men to an extraordinary Premier League title.

FORMULA ONE (Phil Duncan)

Brazilian Grand Prix: LEWIS HAMILTON WINS FIRST WORLD TITLE

November 2 2008, SAO PAULO

Hamilton needed to finish fifth at the concluding race of the season in Brazil to win his maiden championship.

His rival Felipe Massa thought he had done enough to claim the title after winning the race with Hamilton set to finish sixth.

But heading into the final corner of the final lap of the final race of the season, Hamilton fought his way past Timo Glock to finish in fifth place and clinch the most dramatic of titles.

GOLF (Phil Casey)

Masters: NICKLAUS BEATS THE ODDS

April 13 1986, AUGUSTA

Jack Nicklaus was 46 years old, had not won a tournament in two years or a major in six, and was being written off as a spent force.

But the Golden Bear produced one more back-nine charge in the 50th Masters, coming home in 30 for a final round of 65 to beat Greg Norman and Tom Kite by a single shot.

Nicklaus went eagle-birdie-birdie on the 15th, 16th and 17th and the sight of him holding his putter aloft as the birdie putt on 17 tracked towards the hole remains one of golf's most famous images.

RACING (Keith Hamer)

RED RUM'S FIRST GRAND NATIONAL VICTORY

March 31 1973, AINTREE

It is hard to believe Red Rum was the villain of the piece but that is just how it was that spring day in Liverpool when Ginger McCain's young upstart had the gall to nail Crisp and snatch an unlikely victory in the world's greatest steeplechase.

Crisp had treated racing fans to the most exhilarating round of jumping ever witnessed when he sailed over the unique obstacles as though they were mere matchsticks and looked to have an unassailable advantage.

However, Red Rum scratched away at the deficit from Becher's on the second circuit and was within shouting distance sight of the once runaway leader at the final fence. As Crisp's stride shortened, Red Rum's jockey Brian Fletcher sensed victory and the partnership headed an exhausted rival in the dying strides to claim the spoils as the course record was shattered.

RUGBY UNION (Andrew Baldock)

World Cup semi-final: FRANCE 43 New Zealand 31

October 31 1999, LONDON

It was a Halloween horror show for tournament favourites New Zealand, as France staged the greatest comeback in Rugby World Cup history to pull off a stunning upset at Twickenham.

There seemed no way back for Les Bleus when they trailed 24-10 after being overpowered by two-try All Blacks juggernaut Jonah Lomu, but with trademark Gallic flair and sense of adventure, they proceeded to score 26 points in 13 minutes and turn the game on its head.

Christophe Lamaison was the star of the show for France, amassing 28 points as he went through the full scoring repertoire of a try, four conversions, three penalties and two drop-goals as France left New Zealand in disarray, their World Cup dream destroyed by a team that went to a level that even they thought was probably not possible.

TENNIS (Eleanor Crooks)

Wimbledon men's final: RAFAEL NADAL v ROGER FEDERER

July 6 2008, LONDON

One of tennis' greatest rivalries reached its peak on a remarkable day on Centre Court.

Roger Federer had beaten Rafael Nadal in the previous two Wimbledon finals and threatened to stage an extraordinary comeback when he battled from two sets down to level the match, saving two match points in the fourth-set tie-break.

But, after several rain delays and with darkness falling, Nadal finally emerged victorious.

RUGBY LEAGUE (Ian Laybourn)

Test match: AUSTRALIA v GREAT BRITAIN

July 4 1970, SYDNEY

The 1970 tour started off badly for Great Britain, who lost the first Test in Brisbane, but in the second in Sydney, the tourists silenced the home fans with a 28-7 victory.

Hull KR's Roger Millward was the hero, his two tries and seven goals equalling the British record for points in a match.

The shock success meant the series rested on the third Test, also in Sydney, a fortnight later, when Britain triumphed 21-17 to register a memorable victory.