Players vote to keep snooker's controversial Shoot Out as ranking tournament

Snooker's controversial Coral Shoot Out has survived a vote of players who were given the option to scrap it or keep it as a ranking tournament.

Tour players voted 72 per cent in favour of retaining the £140,000 event in a 90-35 split of the 125 players who responded, World Snooker said.

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said he was "very pleased" and that it would have been unviable as a non-ranking event.

The tournament, televised by ITV, splits opinion among players and supporters. Its format of single-frame, 10-minute matches, noisy crowds and shot clocks that demand fast play conflict with many of the sport's traditions.

The shorter the format, the greater the chance there is of shocks, and a host of top players skipped last month's tournament in Watford, including Ronnie O'Sullivan, world champion Mark Selby and Judd Trump. First-round losers received just £250, with any player vulnerable in such short contests.

The Shoot Out became a ranking event for the first time this year, after existing without that element for the previous six seasons, and the move was condemned by players including former world champion Mark Williams and Mark Allen.

Scotland's world number 16 Anthony McGill took the title and £32,000 in prize money, beating China's Xiao Guodong, who sits 46th in the rankings.

Hearn said: "I am very pleased with the result of the vote, with 72 per cent of tour players voting in favour.

"The Shoot Out will go ahead as a full ranking event in 2018, and following that we will evaluate its commercial success, as we would for any other tournament."

Asked why the option of keeping it as a non-ranking event was not offered to players, Hearn added on Twitter that the tournament "wasn't commercially viable without ranking status".