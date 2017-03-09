Paralympic boss against FIFA-style plan to name two Games hosts in one go

International Paralympic Committee president Sir Philip Craven has joined the growing opposition to the idea of deciding the hosts of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games when International Olympic Committee members meet in Lima in September.

With Budapest recently becoming the fourth city to opt out of bidding for the 2024 Games, senior IOC officials are deeply worried about alienating any more potential hosts, particularly as candidates appear to be drying up.

These concerns have prompted IOC president Thomas Bach to consider making the most of the two strong bids still on the table from Los Angeles and Paris by giving the 2024 Games to one of them, most likely Paris, and the 2028 Games to the other.

But Craven, who has run the IOC's partner organisation since 2001 and been an IOC member since 2003, is against the idea of scrapping the system of cities becoming candidates nine years before the Games, followed by a two-year evaluation process that concludes with a vote of the IOC membership to decide a winner.

Speaking to reporters at the Tackling Doping in Sport conference in London, Craven said: "I always believe that when somebody embarks upon a competition under a certain set of rules, unless there is overburdening reasoning as to why things should change then those rules should be left as they are."

The 66-year-old Englishman, who also served on London 2012's organising committee, is unlikely to have a vote in the Peruvian capital as he stands down as IPC boss a week before, but his opinion will carry considerable weight given his experience within the IOC and the IPC's strong interest in the decision.

The Olympics and Paralympics have been staged in the same city, one shortly after the other, every four years since 1988, and the IOC and IPC have a memorandum of understanding to work together that lasts until 2032.

Craven's view also reflects the fact expressed by several other IOC members that following FIFA's 2010 example of awarding two World Cups at once is not actually allowed under the current rules.

To allow such a dramatic change to the usual bidding process, Bach would have to turn a scheduled meeting in Lausanne in July to evaluate the 2024 bids into a special congress.

And the well-respected insidethegames website reported last month that some of the Olympic movement's biggest names were against making two host-city decisions in September because it would not be fair on cities considering bids for 2028. The 11-year gap between being granted the Games and opening ceremony is also considered a risk, as so much can change.

It should also be noted that neither Los Angeles nor Paris has shown any interest in going second. Both have said they are clearly focused on winning the 2024 vote.

Whoever loses that vote, however, will cause Bach enormous problems.

For Paris, which last staged the Games in 1924, it would be a third consecutive defeat, a huge blow to France and Europe.

If LA loses, it would be a third recent defeat for an American city. It would also disappoint the IOC's hugely important US broadcast and commercial partners, and send a very mixed message about the importance of low-cost, low-risk Games, as LA's venues are largely ready and privately paid for.